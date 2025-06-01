Formation of Fishermen Commission a 'gimmick' before Bihar elections: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, June 1 Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, dismissing the formation of a Fishermen Commission as nothing more than a pre-election gimmick.

Speaking to the media persons, Sahani described the move as a “lollipop” offered just months ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, aimed solely at wooing the Nishad community.

“Why did this government suddenly remember the need for a Fishermen Commission just before the elections? This is nothing but an eyewash. For years, the NDA has been in power, but they never took any serious steps to address the issues of fishermen or the Nishad community,” he said.

Sahani, who claims strong support among the Nishad community, accused the NDA of betraying its promises to the community in past elections. He asserted that the formation of the commission now is a desperate move to reclaim lost ground.

“The NDA doesn’t have the Nishad vote anymore. People have seen through their lies. They broke their promises, and this time, the Nishads will make them pay,” he declared.

The VIP chief warned the BJP and its allies that unless they deliver on core demands like reservation for the Nishads, similar to provisions in other states, they should not expect support from the community.

The Nishad community, traditionally associated with fishing and water-based livelihoods, constitutes a significant voting bloc in Bihar. With Sahani at the helm of VIP, which primarily represents their interests, the community has become politically assertive, demanding representation, rights, and reservation benefits.

“Without reservation, the NDA will not get a single Nishad vote. This community is united and determined to defeat those who made empty promises,” Sahani said.

The remarks come at a time when political activity is intensifying in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state Assembly elections.

The NDA, facing criticism on multiple fronts including law and order, unemployment, healthcare, and caste-based justice, is under pressure to retain its support base, particularly among backward and marginalised communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor