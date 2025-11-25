Former AIADMK Minister Sengottaiyan likely to join Vijay’s TVK

Chennai, Nov 25 Former AIADMK minister and senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan appears set for a major political shift, with strong indications that he will join actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) this week.

The development comes after weeks of turbulence within the AIADMK and a series of confrontations with the party’s top leadership.

The controversy began on September 5 when Sengottaiyan held a press conference urging the AIADMK to reunite and bring back members expelled in recent years.

His remarks triggered considerable unrest within the party, prompting general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to strip him of all organisational responsibilities.

Matters worsened on September 30, when Sengottaiyan attended the Thevar Guru Pooja in Madurai alongside AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam. This public appearance with leaders considered political adversaries of EPS was viewed as an open act of rebellion, leading to Sengottaiyan’s expulsion from the AIADMK.

Amid this upheaval, reports emerged suggesting that Sengottaiyan was in advanced talks with Vijay’s TVK.

According to sources, senior TVK functionary Adhavan Arjunan and strategist John Arokyasamy met him recently to discuss the possibilities of his induction.

Discussions between Sengottaiyan and Vijay are said to have reached the final stage, and an announcement is expected soon after the two meet. Sengottaiyan is expected to travel to Chennai tonight from Coimbatore and is likely to resign his MLA post on the 26th.

His formal entry into TVK is expected on the 27th in Vijay’s presence. However, TVK leaders have not issued any public confirmation so far, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding developments.

Sengottaiyan’s possible shift carries significant political weight, given his long-standing presence in Tamil Nadu’s western region. A seven-time MLA from Gobbichettipalayam, he has held key ministerial portfolios including School Education, Information Technology and Agriculture.

A trusted lieutenant of the late J. Jayalalithaa for decades, he has been known for strong organisational skills and influence across the western belt. His growing discontent with the AIADMK leadership marks a major departure from his otherwise consistent loyalty.

Meanwhile, EPS is scheduled to hold a public meeting on the 30th in Gobbichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan’s own constituency. Political observers believe Sengottaiyan may formally announce his next step before this rally, a move that could alter the political dynamics in the region ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor