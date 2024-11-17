Former Akali minister extends support to AAP candidate in Punjab bypoll

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), Nov 17 In a major political development, a 31-member committee led by former Cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah on Sunday declared its support for Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in the upcoming by-election for the Dera Baba Nanak constituency in Punjab.

The committee, which was formed a few days ago after a large meeting of Akali workers, unanimously decided to support Randhawa in the poll.

Senior Akali leader Rajinder Singh Vairoke, along with other committee members, announced this decision in a special media briefing after the meeting.

“We stand united in our support for Gurdeep Singh Randhawa. This is a decision based on the collective will of the senior Akali workers in the constituency. We firmly believe that AAP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is working for the betterment of Punjab, and we are confident that Randhawa will continue this positive work for the people of Dera Baba Nanak,” said Vairoke.

The Akali leaders slammed former Congress legislator, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, accusing him of failing to deliver during his tenure and being part of the party that had let down the people repeatedly.

The Congress has fielded Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's wife Jatinder Kaur from the Dera Baba Nanak seat.

“We will oppose the Congress, and we will work to ensure that Gurdeep Singh Randhawa wins the by-election,” said the Akali leader.

This announcement comes as a significant boost to the AAP's campaign in Dera Baba Nanak, where the Akali Dal has a presence.

Former Cabinet Minister Sucha Singh Langah also expressed his full support for the decision and appealed to all Akali workers in the constituency to rally behind Randhawa.

“We trust that the Akali workers of Dera Baba Nanak will stand united and support Randhawa to ensure Congress is defeated and the people of Dera Baba Nanak get the representation they truly deserve,” Langah added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor