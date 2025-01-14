Former armed forces officials praise India's growing military strength and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

New Delhi, Jan 14 On the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans' Day, several former military officers expressed not only satisfaction with India's growing military might but also hailed it as a remarkable achievement.

The veterans particularly appreciated initiatives like "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) for strengthening the defence sector.

Retired Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey told IANS, "The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is empowering our army with significant strength. This initiative will ensure that we are no longer dependent on foreign sources."

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi remarked that India's military has become much stronger, with new technologies being integrated. He emphasised that India's army has mastered electronic warfare and cyber warfare.

He further mentioned that the Dhanush gun is now part of India's arsenal.

The 8X gun, he said, is currently one of the most powerful combat artillery pieces in the world, with a range of 48 km and the capability to fire five rounds per minute. In comparison, the equivalent American gun has a range of 45 km and can fire only three rounds per minute. The notable fact is that this gun is indigenously manufactured in India.

According to retired Major Gaurav Arya, India's army has become much stronger in the past decade. The new weapon platforms introduced are unlike anything he has seen before.

He added that the country has never seen such a large-scale influx of weapons.

This advantage, he believes, is the result of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

He mentioned various advancements, including the Zorawar and Vajra tanks, Tejas fighter jets, INS Vikrant, nuclear submarines Arihant and Arighaat, Chinook helicopters, and combat drones, among others.

He noted that in the past 10 years, there has been a revolutionary change in India's defence sector.

On the occasion of the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day, retired Colonel D.P.K. Pillai discussed the strength of the Indian Army.

He compared the responses to the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Uri attack, highlighting the significant difference in the way the two attacks were carried out.

He pointed out that the Indian Army's strategy has shifted from a passive stance to an aggressive defence policy.

He also said that the military has made significant progress in infrastructure development, especially along the border.

Many border roads that had remained undeveloped for years, whether along the China border or in Jammu and Kashmir, are now being developed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor