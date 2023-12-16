Former Arunachal MLA shot by suspected militants

Itanagar, Dec 16 Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsen Matey was killed in Tirap district by suspected militants on Saturday evening, official sources said.

Sources said the former legislator from Khonsa West Assembly constituency was abducted from a function in Raho village and later killed by the unidentified militants in a jungle.

The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the assailants.

While the police declined to comment on the identity of the militants, a source hinted at the involvement of NSCN-KYA militants.

Before being elected to the state Aassembly on a Congress ticket in 2009, Matey had served as the adult education officer in Changlang district.

The slain MLA was also Congress’ Parliamentary Secretary before joining the ruling BJP in 2015.

Three districts of Arunachal Pradesh -- Tirap, Changlang and Longding -- are besieged by insurgency problems. The area is under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

In recent times, the area has been witnessing a rise in extortion and abduction cases.

Used as a transit route for several banned militant groups of Assam and Nagaland, Tirap, Longding and Changlang share a porous border with Myanmar.

In 2019, National People’s Party (NPP) MLA, Tirong Aboh from Khonsa West Assembly constituency, along with 10 others were killed by suspected militants.

