Former Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away

Industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj group passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed.

He breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune.

"Rahul Bajaj died today at 2.30 pm. He died due to heart and lungs problems. He was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital in Pune," Dr Parvej Grant, chairman of Ruby Hall hospital told ANI.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelors degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.

Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years. Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti."

Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the demise of Bajaj.

"The demise of Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group," tweeted Chouhan.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also expressed his condolences over Rahul Bajaj's death.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!" Pawar tweeted.

"The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry," he said in another tweet.

"I am grieved with a passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj," he said.

Former union minister Praful Patel said that Rahul Bajaj is credited with making the brand Bajaj a household name.

"Saddened by the passing away of renowned industrialist and one of the longest-serving chairman in corporate India, Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj ji. He is credited with making the brand Bajaj a household name. My heartfelt condolences to his family members," Patel tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj. He was among the foremost Business Leaders our nation has seen, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him dearly and his wise counsel," tweeted Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor