Former Bangladesh MP slams Yunus govt for moving forward to ‘punish’ Sheikh Hasina

Kolkata, Nov 11 The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh is expected to announce the date for delivering its verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 student movement.

At the same time, the banned Awami League has threatened to hold a Dhaka lockdown on November 13, when ICT is likely to announce a date for delivering its verdict.

In this context, Awami League leader and former Bangladeshi MP Pankaj Nath, who is now staying in Barasat of North 24 Parganas district, slammed Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for moving forward to punish former PM Sheikh Hasina.

"Now, in the name of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), they are trying to impose punishment on Sheikh Hasina. Now, Sheikh Hasina is not a simple Awami League leader; she is the symbol of the existence of secular Bangladesh. She is a symbol of Bangladesh, who believes in the spirit of 1971. So ousting Sheikh Hasina from politics means eliminating the spirit of our democratic process. That cannot be continued. So they are trying to stage a drama trial in their Kangaroo court and trying to put Hasina behind bars," the Bangladeshi MP told IANS.

Pankaj Nath continued, "For the last 14 months, Bangladesh has been in danger. It is going through a tough time. During the last 14 months, headed by illegal and unconstitutional occupation by Dr Muhammad Yunus and others, they have destroyed the economy of Bangladesh, the social and cultural values of Bangladesh and the political norms of Bangladesh. None of Bangladesh feels secure, so to protect the people of Bangladesh, we must chase away Muhammad Yunus. He must step down and go back."

