Former bureaucrat and close aide of Odisha CM, VK Pandian joins BJD

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 Putting all speculation to rest, the chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian formally entered state politics after he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a special meeting of top party leaders at the CM’s residence here on Monday.

Following his formal induction into the party, Patnaik said, “I welcome Pandian to Biju Janata Dal. As you know he has been working very hard for the people of our state for several years and will continue to do so as a member of the party.”

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, under the guidance of CM Naveen Patnaik and with your cooperation, I will serve Odia people in a dedicated, humble and selfless manner,” said Pandian to party leaders on the occasion.

Senior BJD leader and MP Pinaki Mishra said Pandian joined the party at 10.15 am on Monday with the blessings of the Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik. He said all the party leaders are extremely happy over Pandian formally joining the party.

Later, Pandian visited the party headquarters or Sankha Bhawan here and met the party workers and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma stated that it was a very significant day for the BJD party as Pandian joined the primary membership of the party on the auspicious Kartik Purnima.

While Congratulating Pandian on behalf of the party, Das noted that Pandian has made significant contributions in the development of the state for a decade.

“He (VK Pandian) told the party workers to carry forward various people-oriented schemes of the Naveen government and the transformations achieved under the 5T system to the grassroots more actively in the coming days and strengthen the party. He said we have to work more dedicatedly to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias,” Burma added.

Pandian, a former IAS officer and a close aide of Odisha CM, took voluntary retirement from services in October this year following whirlwind tours to various constituencies across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor