Former CM Biren Singh calls for restoration of elected government in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 6 Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Wednesday, stressed for an elected government in the state, which has been under the President's Rule since February 13.

Singh, who quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, had said that he was forced to quit due to the deteriorating situation in the state.

"Everyone is aware about the reason and circumstances behind the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. Now there is a need for a popular government, people of the state wanted a popular government in the state. People are facing hardship in absence of a popular government. I have been in favour of a popular government since the very beginning," Singh told the media after attending the Iputhou Marjing Expo in Imphal.

He said that he considers that an elected government can handle the issues by the administration in association with the people.

An elected government can listen to the people and address their concerns directly, Singh said, adding that he as the Chief Minister took many steps against drug peddlers and encroachers, who illegally encroached government and forest lands.

He earlier said that the top leaders of the BJP are assessing the situation and said that efforts are on to reinstall an elected government in the state.

"The BJP and its ally parties all wanted a popular government in Manipur to effectively deal with the situation in the state," Singh had told the media.

The former Chief Minister had said that many leaders and organisations have approached the Central government and all stakeholders to evolve an amicable solution and restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Singh earlier said that he and BJP's Rajya Sabha member from the state, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in June and urged his intervention to restore normalcy in the state.

BJP's North East In-charge Sambit Patra, also in May, visited the state's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts and met Kuki BJP MLAs Vungzagin Valte and Nemcha Kipgen and several Kuki-Zo and civil society organisations, including the Committee on Tribal Unity.

Patra also met former CM Biren Singh and other leaders in Imphal.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President's Rule on February 13, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor