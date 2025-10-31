Former CM Ibobi Singh blames BJP for prolonged unrest, communal divide in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 31 Former Manipur Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, on Friday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the prolonged unrest and deepening communal divide in the state, asserting that the ongoing turmoil is "the inevitable result of the BJP's misguided policies and political arrogance".

The former three-term Chief Minister Singh (2002-2017) asserted that the ethnic turmoil in Manipur is "the inevitable result of the BJP's wrong policies, misgovernance and political overconfidence".

Several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Singh spoke at a commemorative programme organised by the Manipur Pradesh Congress at the Congress Bhavan to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the 41st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The veteran Congress leader said the BJP's attempt to project normalcy through public events and festivities, such as the upcoming Sangai Festival, cannot hide the pain and insecurity faced by thousands of displaced people still living in relief camps in the state.

"The government may try to demonstrate peace in Manipur to the country, but the people of the state know the reality. The state is still bleeding, and the government has miserably failed to heal it," Singh remarked.

The former Chief Minister said that even issues that once had a clear roadmap under the previous Congress-led UPA government, such as the India-Myanmar border fencing, have been handled with gross incompetence under the BJP government.

He said that during 2010–2011, the UPA government at the Centre had sanctioned funds for 10 km of fencing work and that the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allowed limited cross-border movement, was rationalised to 10 km under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to maintain balance between security and people-to-people contact.

Singh claimed that BJP's handling of border-related matters has not only confused policies but also alienated communities in Manipur.

Accusing the BJP of 'dividing communities for political gain', he alleged that the ruling BJP's silence and indecision during the state's worst humanitarian crisis in decades reflect a total breakdown of governance.

"BJP leaders promised peace, but delivered chaos. They talked of integrity, but ruined the trust," the former CM said.

Singh, who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took great responsibility in integrating the princely states into one country.

"Indira Gandhi embodied strength, resolve and decisive leadership and worked for the harmony and integrity of the country," he added.

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and other party leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of the two leaders.

Congress leaders and workers also took collective pledge to secure and protect the unity and integrity of the country.

