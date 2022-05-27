Former Congress minister Rajendra Bahuguna commits suicide, as he shoots himself

Rajendra Bahuguna, who was a minister in Uttarakhand during the ND Tiwari government in the state, committed suicide in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday as reported by the Times of India. Bahuguna climbed a water tank and shot himself dead as passers-by watched in horror. The incident took place in Bhagat Singh Colony in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.Bahuguna, 59, was accused by his daughter-in-law of sexually molesting his granddaughter just 3 days ago, and was booked under the stringent POCSO act. He was formerly associated with the Congress party and served as a minister of state from 2004 to 2005 during their government.

Speaking to the Times of India, the senior superintendent of police (Nainital) Pankaj Bhat said that Bahuguna himself called the Police helpline number before climbing the water tank. Bhat said, “A police team immediately reached the spot and tried to convince him to get down, to which he initially agreed. However, he suddenly picked up a country-made pistol he was carrying and shot himself. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. The man ended his life even before the police could record the statement of the minor girl.”According to Bahuguna’s family, he was depressed and hurt over the allegations made against him by his daughter-in-law. Another neighbor had also registered a complaint against him for threatening, abusing, and attacking her while she was walking with her mother-in-law.According to senior district police officials, Bahuguna’s daughter-in-law is in the midst of marital conflict with his son and is currently living on a different floor of the house, away from her husband. Bahuguna’s son has filed a case against his mother for aiding his father’s suicide. The police will soon begin an investigation into the case.

