Former Devaswom Minister dares LoP Satheesan to prove Sabarimala gold theft allegations

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 17 The political sparring over the Sabarimala gold theft controversy escalated on Tuesday with CPI-M legislator and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran publicly challenging Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan to produce evidence backing the allegations made against him.

The challenge was issued through a Facebook post, intensifying a dispute that has already spilled into the courts.

The row began after the Sabarimala gold theft controversy surfaced, following which Satheesan accused Kadakampally of having facilitated the removal and sale of gold plating from the temple.

The Leader of the Opposition repeated the charge both inside and outside the Assembly, alleging that the gold was taken out with the former minister’s knowledge and support.

Denying the allegations, Kadakampally moved a Thiruvananthapuram court seeking the withdrawal of the statements, a public apology, and compensation for reputational damage.

Arguments in the case were recently heard, and media reports on the court proceedings appeared.

Soon after, Kadakampally’s counsel, advocate Rajagopal, took to Facebook to state that certain details carried in the reports were incorrect.

Kadakampally shared the lawyer’s post on his own social media handle.

However, the controversy took a fresh turn when Satheesan reiterated his allegations, prompting Kadakampally to issue an open challenge demanding that the Leader of the Opposition place concrete evidence in the public domain.

In his post, Kadakampally maintained that the accusations were baseless and politically motivated, and insisted that Satheesan must substantiate his claims either legally or withdraw them.

Responding to the challenge, Satheesan told reporters that he would present evidence against Kadakampally before the court.

He said he stood firmly by his earlier statements and clarified that his primary question was regarding the destination of the gold plating removed from Sabarimala.

Satheesan further asserted that actions taken by members of the Devaswom Board could not have occurred without the knowledge of the minister in charge at the time.

With legal proceedings underway and political tempers running high, the Sabarimala gold theft case is fast emerging as a flashpoint in Kerala politics, with both sides signalling that the battle will now be fought decisively in court.

