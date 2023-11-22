Former DGCA official suspended in bribery case

New Delhi, Nov 22 The central government on Wednesday suspended former director of Flying Training Anil Gill with immediately effect.

The decision to suspend DGCA official Gill, comes days after the aviation regulator moved the ministry to transfer the case of bribery against him to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The suspension order, issued by the ministry, cited the initiation of a disciplinary proceeding against Captain Anil Gill, who was serving as the Director in the Directorate of Aerosports at DGCA headquarters.

The order, executed under the powers conferred by Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, mandated Captain Gill's immediate suspension.

The official statement said that Captain Anil Gill is placed under suspension with headquarters designated as New Delhi.

Furthermore, the order emphasised that Captain Gill is prohibited from leaving the headquarters without obtaining prior permission during the period of suspension.

This development came after the DGCA, on October 27, transferred Captain Gill to another division. The decision to suspend him was based on the findings of a vigilance committee established by DGCA, which conducted a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption against Captain Anil Gill.

The accusations involve misuse of authority by Captain Gill to allegedly obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools.

The complaint, submitted to DGCA on October 25, alleges that Captain Gill abused his position to compel pilots and flying training organisations (FTOs) to pay kickbacks to businesses associated with him.

In exchange, it is claimed that Captain Gill's company promised to overlook regulatory violations committed by these pilots and FTOs.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a policy of zero tolerance for malpractices will be adopted.

He said that any such issue will be addressed with the strictest measures in accordance with the law.

