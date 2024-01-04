Former Girlfriend of Notorious Gangster Sandeep Gadoli, Divya Pahuja, Shot Dead in Gurugram

In a startling incident, Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old model and former girlfriend of notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli in Gurugram, was discovered shot dead in a local hotel. Three individuals, including the hotel owner, have been apprehended for allegedly attempting to dispose of her body. Divya's family accuses the hotel owner of being hired by Gadoli's relatives to carry out the murder. Divya, with a troubled history, had been associated with the underworld since the age of 18.

In 2016, she was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly informing Haryana police about Gadoli's whereabouts, leading to a fake encounter near Mumbai airport. Both Divya and several police officials were charged with murder. After spending seven years in jail, she obtained bail in June 2023. Unfortunately, her life took a tragic turn after her release, culminating in her death in a Gurugram hotel.

According to the police, hotel owner Abhijeet Singh shot Divya after a dispute over explicit photos she supposedly possessed. Singh, along with two employees, Hemraj and Om Prakash, attempted to dispose of the body by involving two associates. The police intercepted the group, arresting the three while the other two remain at large.

However, Divya's sister, Naina, disputes Singh's account, asserting that he was paid by Gadoli's sister Sudesh Kataria and brother Brahm Prakash Kataria to murder Divya. Naina claims there was no connection between Divya and Singh, accusing him of framing her. She highlighted CCTV footage showing Singh and his employees moving the body to a car.

Naina revealed that Divya had met Singh on January 1, and the family's last contact with her was on January 2 at 11:50 am. Concerned when they couldn't reach her later that day, the police have filed charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused, currently investigating the case. The motive behind the murder and the involvement of Gadoli's family members remain unclear.