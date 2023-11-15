Former headman shot dead in Bihar's Rohtas, two killers lynched

Patna, Nov 15 Angry over the murder of an former Mukhiya candidate in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday morning, a mob thrashed the three killers, leaving two of them dead and another badly injured, police said.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. when three bike-borne assailants gunned down Vijendra Singh in Kalyani village under Suryapura police station in the district and fled.

The villagers, however, managed to chase them, nabbed all three and brutally assaulted them.

Two of them died on the spot while another was brutally injured.

The injured attacker was rescued by local police and admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Bikramganj where he is battling for his life.

Following the incident, a team of police personnel was deployed at the village to present any untoward incident.

The district police recovered all three dead bodies and sent them for autopsy.

They are waiting for the recovery of the third injured to know the motive of murder.

