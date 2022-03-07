Former Indian Army chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues laid to rest with full military honours in Goa's Panjim

Former Indian Army chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues was laid to rest with full military honours at Panjim in Goa on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane paid profound tributes on behalf of the Indian Army and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

"General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, former #COAS of #IndianArmy, was laid to rest with full #Military honours at Panjim, #Goa. General MM Naravane #COAS paid profound tributes on behalf of the #IndianArmy and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. #IndianArmy," tweeted the Indian Army today.

On March 4, Former Indian Army chief General SF Rodrigues passed away at the age of 88.

He served as the Chief of Army Staff between 1990-93. In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was Governor of Punjab between 2004 to 2010.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor