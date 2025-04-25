Former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan passes away; condolences pour in

Bengaluru, April 25 Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Padma Shri awardee K. Kasturirangan (84) passed away on Friday.

He breathed his last at his residence in Bengaluru.

In a statement, ISRO said Kasturirangan left for the heavenly abode this morning at 10.43 a.m. at his residence in Bengaluru.

His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, it said.

Kasturirangan served as the Chairman of ISRO from 1994 to 2003 and was a Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardee.

Kasturirangan, often referred to as the architect behind the educational reforms listed in the National Education Policy (NEP), served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as the Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and a member of the Planning Commission of India.

Expressing grief over Kasturirangan's demise, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Kasturirangan, a proud son of India, renowned space scientist, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, and Chairperson of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) draft Committee."

"I shared a very close and personal bond with him. During my two terms as Chief Minister, I will never forget the guidance, advice, and support he extended towards the development of the state," he stated.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said Kasturirangan, who led ISRO for nine years, was a driving force behind many of India's major milestones in space exploration.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy shared, "Kasturiranjan had a deep emotional connection with the city of Bengaluru and made immense contributions to the state in environment, education, science, and technology. As a Member of the Rajya Sabha, he also played a key role in shaping some of the nation's most important policies. His demise is a tremendous loss to the country."

"My heartfelt tributes to the departed soul. I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace and for God to give strength to his family members and admirers to bear this loss," he said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Atomic Energy, Space Jitendra Singh stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a visionary scientist and a guiding force behind India's space programme. His contributions to ISRO and Indian science will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "With the demise of renowned space scientist Dr. Kasturirangan, a bright star of India's national life has set. Dr. Rangan now remains in our memory only."

The RSS chief said, "We express our deepest condolences to the family and admirers of Dr. Kasturirangan. While paying tribute to this great patriot, we pray the Almighty to grant a place to the holy soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti."

