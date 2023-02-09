Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi

By ANI | Published: February 9, 2023 04:40 PM 2023-02-09T16:40:58+5:30 2023-02-09T22:15:02+5:30

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

