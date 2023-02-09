Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi
Published: February 9, 2023
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. Further ...
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
