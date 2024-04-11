Former Karnataka Deputy CM K S Eshwarappa To File Nomination for Shivamogga Lok Sabha Seat on April 12

On Thursday, K S Eshwarappa, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and a dissident BJP leader, announced his intention to file his nomination for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Eshwarappa asserted his commitment to filing his nomination amidst speculation suggesting otherwise, stating that a significant number of supporters would join him in the endeavor.

"Tomorrow, a large number of people from across the constituency will come as I will be filing my nomination papers. I was not sure that I will get such an overwhelming response during my election campaign," the veteran leader said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.



