Former Kerala Chief Secretary appointed Kochi Biennale Foundation's Chairperson

Kochi, Sep 23 The Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Monday appointed Kerala's former Chief Secretary, Dr V. Venu, as its Chairperson.

Venu retired from service last month.

Bose Krishnamachari, Trustee of Kochi Biennale Foundation and Kochi-Muziris Biennale President, said that Dr Venu has intimated to the Trustees that he is coming on board pro bono, on an honorary basis and his appointment has come into effect from the September 21.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which is conducted by KBF, has won national and international acclaim as India’s premier mega-art event, which is uniquely accessible to art lovers and members of the public alike.

Dr Venu has been associated with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale since the first edition, playing a key role in establishing the partnership between the Foundation and the Kerala government. He has been in close touch with the Trustees and office bearers of the Foundation in subsequent editions as well.

Dr Venu joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1990 and is a former Director General of the National Museum, New Delhi. He brings to his position as KBF Chairperson rich experience from a variety of assignments in the cultural and tourism sectors while he served the state and the Central governments in various capacities over three decades and a half.

He served as Kerala's Cultural Affairs Secretary from 2007-2011, and during this period, the International Theatre Festival of Kerala was established. He was instrumental in setting up and curating a new museum, ‘Keralam’. He played a key role in the improvement and upgradation of the museums and archives of Kerala and continued his interest in developing community museums with local participation.

Dr Venu served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, with responsibility over apex cultural institutions, libraries, archives, and museums, initiating a range of projects that increased the number of visitors, enhanced visibility, and raised the involvement of stakeholders and the academic community. As Director General of the National Museum, he worked on its revival.

He also served as Vice Chancellor of the National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology.

In addition to its primary function as a mega art event, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has an integral connection with tourism in Kerala.

