Former Kerala Police chief alleges Finance Minister violated oath

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 In a strongly-worded video shared on social media, former Kerala Police Chief T.P. Senkumar, on Monday, has accused the state Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of violating his oath of office by allegedly suppressing an investigation into financial irregularities involving journalist Siddique Kappan and others.

Senkumar said that he has all the details regarding the violation.

Senkumar added that the state government had sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to the Delhi chapter of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) for constructing a Press Club office in Delhi, when Kappan was the then Secretary of the Union.

The alleged misuse reportedly occurred prior to Kappan's arrest by Uttar Pradesh Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in October 2020.

The report by the Information and Public Relations Department Deputy Director in New Delhi found that the funds were not used for their sanctioned purpose.

Instead, some of the money was allegedly diverted to personal accounts, including Rs 45,000 withdrawn directly by Kappan, as reflected in bank records.

The report also said that a portion of the government grant was deposited in fixed deposits to generate interest, with no supporting bills or vouchers provided.

Following the findings, the Information and Public Relations Department Inspection and Monitoring Committee confirmed the irregularities, and the matter was forwarded for further action.

A subsequent audit by the Accountant General uncovered serious lapses in fund utilisation by Press Clubs, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order an investigation by the Finance Department's Inspection Wing.

In September 2022, the Inspection Wing submitted a detailed report in March 2023 citing severe financial misconduct.

According to Senkumar, this was when Finance Minister Balagopal allegedly intervened, calling for the investigation file and burying it, instead of forwarding it to the Vigilance and the Information and Public Relations Department for further action.

Senkumar alleges that the Minister's actions were aimed at shielding the journalists and has left Finance Department officials legally vulnerable and professionally compromised.

