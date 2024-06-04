Former K’taka CM Jagadish Shettar leads in Belagavi LS seat

Bengaluru, June 4 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is leading with 73,631 votes from the Belagavi constituency in Karnataka at the end of the 6th round of vote counting.

Shettar is facing Mrinal Hebbalkar from the Congress. Mrinal is the son of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The contest is a do-and-die situation for Shettar as the defeat would mean the end of his political career.

--IANS

