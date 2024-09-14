Former K'taka CM & MP Basavaraj Bommai pays homage to Basaveshwara statue in London

Bengaluru, Sep 14 Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai, who is currently on a visit to London with his family, paid homage to the statue of Basaveshwara in London, on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation and the Basava Samiti of the UK. Dignitaries from Kannada Balaga, Kannadigas UK, and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan participated in the event.

Basavaraj Bommai attended the event with his wife Chennamma and other family members. The members who attended the programme displayed the Tricolour and also held placards bearing the messages of Basaveshwara such as “work is worship.”

Dr Neeraj Patil, former Mayor of Lambeth, along with Basava Samiti officials Abhijit Saliyant and Ranganath Mirji, welcomed the guests, representing the British Indian and Kannada communities at the event.

The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the historical memorial. An official invitation letter was handed over through former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, requesting PM Modi to attend the anniversary event.

Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14, 2015, this historic statue is one of the first conceptual monuments endorsed by the British Cabinet under the UK Statutes Act 1854.

The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation also noted that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, paid his respects to Lord Basaveshwara's statue on March 5, 2023. Former Deputy Mayor of London, Rajesh Agrawal, was present on the occasion.

Basaveshwara or Basavanna is renowned as the founder of the Lingayat sect, which revolted against traditional Hindu caste discrimination. Basavanna is also known for his spiritual ideology and social reforms.

