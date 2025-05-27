Former Manipur CM holds meeting with Guv, discusses restoration of peace

Imphal, May 27 Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan and discussed restoration of peace and normalcy and other vital issues of the state, officials said.

A senior official said that Singh, who resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on February 9, four days before the promulgation of the President’s Rule in the trouble-torn state, met Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

They discussed key issues related to the state's ongoing ethnic challenges and other issues, the official said, refusing to disclose the details.

Later, Singh in a post on the X said: “Called on Hon’ble Governor, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan today. We had a detailed discussion on a range of pressing issues concerning the State, including issues regarding the Gwaltabi incident (May 2), and to resolve the tensions arising from it.”

“We also had a talk on the initiatives taken under the BJP-led government in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs' 30-day directive- from biometric registration and verification drives to deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

With major influxes of refugees from Myanmar in 1962, 1988, and again after the 2021 military coup, the scale and complexity of identifying undocumented immigrants in Manipur is unprecedented,” the former Chief Minister said.

He said: “Given the complexity and scale of the task, I also requested the Hon’ble Governor to seek an extension of the 30-day deadline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These measures are vital for ensuring national security and preserving Manipur's cultural fabric.”

Singh said that the Governor assured him that necessary actions would be taken to address the concerns raised by him. He highlighted the plight of violence-hit displaced people who have been living in relief camps for over two years.

The former Chief Minister also expressed concern over the prolonged closure of the state's highways, which has severely affected the valley population. Many residents, he said, have been unable to travel by road due to the ongoing unrest.

Calling for strong action, Singh urged the Governor to disarm the elements who illegally keep arms in their possession and stressed that peace in the state cannot be restored unless such armed groups are neutralised.

The former Chief Minister also addressed the Union Home Ministry’s recent 30-day deadline to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Singh acknowledged his past dissatisfaction with the Ministry's efforts, but welcomed the latest directive, which explicitly includes both countries.

Singh submitted several documents from the identification drive (of the illegal migrants) initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister.

He mentioned that the exercise was led by a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Ministers Letpao Haokip, Awangbow Newmai, and Basanta Kumar Singh.

He also submitted a letter written by a former Outer Manipur constituency Lok Sabha Member, who had earlier appealed to the Centre for financial support for 1,500 Myanmar refugee families staying in the state.

He said the Governor responded positively and assured that key issues such as the identification of illegal immigrants, highway access, displaced people, and disarmament would be taken up without delay.

Appealing to the public, Singh called for unity and calm during these trying times.

“We must address these challenges collectively and with a clear mindset,” he said.

On being asked about the growing involvement of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in discussions surrounding the state’s crisis, Singh termed it a “positive development” and hoped that such engagements would help expedite a resolution.

He also underlined the importance of inclusivity in peace dialogues, stressing that all communities must be represented to ensure a durable and inclusive solution.

“Collective participation is essential, and those stepping forward to lead should be encouraged,” the former Chief Minister stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor