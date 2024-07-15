Former minister among five held for ‘grabbing’ land in Bihar

Patna, July 15 Five persons, including Chhedi Ram, a former cabinet minister of the Bihar government, have been arrested on charges of land grabbing in Buxar, a police official said.

The police seized one rifle, 57 live cartridges, and a Scorpio vehicle from their possession on Sunday evening.

“A person named Ambuj Choubey lodged a complaint at the Rajpur police station about some armed men grabbing his land in the village. A team from Rajpur police station immediately reached the location. Upon seeing the police team, Chedi Ram and his aides fled the scene in a Scorpio SUV,” said Dhiraj Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar range Buxar.

“The police team chased them for around 10 km and finally nabbed them,” said Kumar.

“During checking of the vehicle, we found one rifle and 57 live cartridges in their possession. They have been booked under relevant charges of land grabbing. We are also investigating how they procured such a large cache of cartridges. Sections of the Arms Act will be added after the investigation,” he added.

The police official informed that there was a land dispute between Ambuj Choubey and Ganesh Choubey in Basantpur Chawani village under Rajpur police station. Chhedi Ram came in support of Ganesh Choubey to grab the land.

Meanwhile, Chhedi Ram said: “I went there at the call of Mukhiya Ji (Ganesh Choubey). I was just talking with them when the police team arrived. While I was returning home, the police team arrested me. I have nothing to do with the land grab."

