Former MP Col Sonaram Choudhary passes away, last rites to be performed today

Jaipur, Aug 21 Former Barmer-Jaisalmer MP and Congress leader Colonel Sonaram Choudhary passed away in Delhi late on Wednesday night. He was in the national capital to attend a meeting when he suddenly complained of chest pain and drove himself to the hospital.

Doctors at the Apollo Hospital, where he was admitted, performed surgery, and he even spoke to his son, Dr Raman Choudhary, afterwards, besides sharing a social media post, saying that he was healthy.

However, his condition deteriorated soon after, and he died around 11.15 p.m. on Wednesday.

His mortal remains will be brought to Uttarlai Airbase in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday and later kept at his residence in Barmer for the public to pay their last respect.

The last rites will be performed in his native village, Mohangarh, in Jaisalmer.

A decorated Army officer, Colonel Sonaram Choudhary, joined the Indian Army in 1966 after completing his engineering from Jodhpur and took part in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He retired voluntarily in 1994 and was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the President for his distinguished service.

Entering politics the same year, he went on to become a four-time MP from Barmer-Jaisalmer and once an MLA from Baytu.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, he contested from Gudamalani on a Congress ticket but lost to current Minister K.K. Vishnoi.

During his parliamentary career, he served on several important committees, including the Standing Committee on Defence and the Consultative Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. He is survived by his wife Vimla Choudhary and son Dr Raman Choudhary.

The death of the former MP has left the entire region in shock and grief. His sudden demise created a wave of mourning among the people, especially within the Jat community, which regarded him as a strong and influential political figure who always played politics with dominance.

Several leaders and community members expressed deep sorrow over his passing. They recalled his remarkable contributions to public life and his commitment to the welfare of society. Colonel Choudhary’s departure has created a void in the political landscape of the region, and his memory will continue to inspire many, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor