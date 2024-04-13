Former MP Manvendra Singh rejoins BJP in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 13 Former BJP MP Manvendra Singh, who's the son of ex-Union Minister late Jaswant Singh, returned to the party on Friday after a five-year stint with the Congress.

Singh was welcomed into the party in Barmer by Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh, BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary, and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathod ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally on Friday.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Singh and inquired about his health.

On January 30, Singh's car met with an accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Alwar district in which his wife Chitra Singh lost her life, while Singh and his son sustained injuries.

In a tweet posted on Friday evening, Singh said, "Have joined the BJP family again in the presence of PM Narendra Modi in Barmer. We are duty-bound to realise PM Modi's public welfare policies and his resolution to build a developed India."

Singh had hinted at leaving the Congress six months ago. He also replaced the Congress symbol from his social media profiles with pictures of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his father Jaswant Singh.

After joining the Congress, Singh unsuccessfully contested two Assembly polls and one Lok Sabha election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor