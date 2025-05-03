Former Mumbai Indians Player Shivalik Sharma Accused of Rape in Rajasthan; Investigation Ongoing

Indian cricketer Shivalik Sharma, who has played in domestic tournaments and the IPL, has been accused of rape. A case has been registered against him at the Kudi Bhagatasani Police Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In this case, the victim’s medical examination, court statement, and other legal proceedings have already been completed. Police are currently searching for Shivalik and he may be arrested at any time.

Providing further details, ACP Anand Rajpurohit said, “A woman, a resident of Sector 2, Kudi Bhagatasani, has levelled allegations against cricketer Shivalik Sharma. The woman had gone for a walk in Vadodara in February 2023, where she met Shivalik. Their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship, and they would speak for hours over the phone. Both families met in 2023, and the couple got engaged. After their engagement, they engaged in physical relations.”

Also Read | Major Theft at Transgender Community Housing in Bhandup; Rs 7 Lakh in Valuables Missing.

In August last year, Shivalik invited the woman to Baroda to meet him. However, his parents later informed her that Shivalik could no longer continue the relationship. Upset by this, the woman filed a rape case against him. Shivalik, a native of Baroda, Gujarat, was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2024. He is an all-rounder who has represented Baroda in domestic cricket.