Former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith to headline Kerala AI conclave

Kochi, July 6 Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the highlight of the two-day first International GenAI Conclave to be hosted by the Kerala Government in Kochi on July 11 and 12.

This event is in association with IBM. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it.

A veteran astronaut, Smith flew into space four times at 28,000 KMH on the space shuttle during his stint in NASA, covering 16 million miles.

He also performed seven spacewalks, including repairs of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Smith will speak on ‘Lessons Learned from A Skywalker’ at the conclave.

The event will be attended by leading lights in this area to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

The GenAI conclave aims to transform Kerala as an AI destination and showcase the state’s perspectives on industry 4.0, besides giving a thrust to the growth of the economy.

Besides developers, universities, students, media and analysts, the conclave will feature demos, activations, interactions with industry experts, panel discussions and lectures.

Participants will also get a first-hand experience in the latest advancements in the AI sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor