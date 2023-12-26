Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi appointed Kerala BJP vice president

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi was appointed Kerala BJP vice president on Tuesday.

Major Ravi is known for his exploits in the Indian Army, especially as head of mission ‘Operation One Eyed Jack’ to capture suspects in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case and for making high-quality Malayalam films based on the army after his retirement.

Major Ravi, a former National Security Guard Commando who was honoured with the President’s Gallantry Award in 1991 and 1992 for fighting terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir, joined the BJP recently in Delhi.

Now, 65 year old Ravi has been made the party vice-president by state BJP President K Surendran.

Incidentally, in 2021 Ravi had joined the Congress party here and then had expressed his displeasure against the way things were going on in the BJP.

C Reghunath, a Congress leader who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom in Kannur also joined the BJP with Ravi and he was given a seat in the party’s national council.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor