Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP, likely to join BRS

Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that he faced "humiliation" in the party.

Gamang joined the BJP in June 2015 after quitting Congress.

Notably, on January 13 Gamang met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and had several rounds of discussion before quitting the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, the former Odisha Chief Minister said he has sent his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Gamang's son Sishir Gamang also quit the BJP.

The father-son duo is likely to soon join Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Hyderabad in the presence of the Telangana Chief Minister.

In his letter to Nadda, Gamang thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for clarifying in a Parliament debate his controversial vote against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government on April 17, 1999, resulting in the fall of the government.

"Hereby I submit my resignation from the Primary Membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As you are aware, I joined the BJP voluntarily, at my free will, without any pre-condition in 2015. I am thankful to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister and Amit Shah, Home Minister, the then President of the Party for clarifying on the floor of the Parliament on my Voting in 1999. However, I realised that I am unable to discharge my Political, Social and Moral Duty to my People in Odisha during the last several years. Hence, I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the BJP with immediate effect. Please accept the same," Giridhar Gamang's resignation letter reads.

Speaking to ANI, Sishir Gamang said, "I quit from the primary membership of the BJP because the party is not working as it should have been. Neither it is allowing us to do it for the last few years. This is the main reason for quitting the party. My father has also resigned for the same reason. BJP did not take the benefit which they could have taken from us, instead, they used us."

Talking about the meeting with KCR, Sishir said they have family ties with Telangana Chief Minister.

"When he was the Labour Minister in Government of India, he also made me a member in Labour Department. When someone launches the national party they look for old friends. So he invited us and before the meeting we had discussions over the phone several times. He explained to us about the Telangana model and we saw the comparison of how much Bhubaneswar has developed and how Hyderabad is developed. Election Commission has recognized KCR's party, so it is already a national party."

On joining BRS, he said, "I have just quitted, you will know soon."

When asked about future plans, Sishir said, "First I will join the party then I will plan something."

( With inputs from ANI )

