Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hospitalised due to dehydration

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he reportedly fell ill on Sunday.

As per reports, the BJD supremo was admitted to the private hospital on Sunday afternoon after suffering from dehydration. The hospital sources have reportedly confirmed that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Patnaik’s condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has wished a speedy recovery and good health to the ex-CM Patnaik. “I came to know about the illness of the opposition leader, Honourable @Naveen_Odisha. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his speedy recovery and good health,” wrote CM Majhi on his X handle.

After getting the news about Patnaik, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo.

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik, on June 20, left for Mumbai, where he underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22. “As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor, Dr Ramakant Panda, is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you,” the BJD president had announced on June 18.

He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7. “I would like to thank the entire medical team of @KDAHMumbai and @GangaWebteam for providing excellent medical service and taking great care of me pre-surgery and post-surgery. Heartfelt thanks to everyone from #Odisha and outside for their wishes and prayers for my health,” Patnaik wrote on July 7.

