Former PM Deve Gowda cancels his birthday celebrations

Bengaluru, May 16 JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is turning 92 years old on May 18, on Thursday announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations.

In a statement addressed to his fans and party workers, Deve Gowda said: "I am completing 91 years on May 18 and entering my 92nd year. Due to various reasons, I am not celebrating my birthday. Against this backdrop, I urge all of you to convey your wishes from wherever you are."

He appealed to everyone to honestly put their efforts into the Legislative Council elections and ensure the victory of NDA candidates, emphasising that everyone must perform their duties with commitment to the organisation.

Deve Gowda thanked the party workers and fans for their trust and love.

Sources said that Deve Gowda is in no mood to celebrate his birthday in light of developments surrounding his grandson, JD-S MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who is the prime accused in an alleged sex video scandal and presently absconding.

Deve Gowda's son, JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, was jailed and recently released on conditional bail in a kidnap case involving a victim of the alleged sex scandal related to his son.

The JD-S had also requested party workers not to celebrate H.D. Revanna's release.

Deve Gowda has not yet reacted to the developments, and ruling Congress leaders, criticising his earlier press conferences, have urged him to call a press conference regarding Prajwal Revanna.

Sources, however, said that Deve Gowda is terribly upset with the developments and is busy strategising to counter them and protect his party and family.

