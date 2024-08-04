Former PM Deve Gowda visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, gets emotional

New Delhi, Aug 3 Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda visited the Prime Ministers' Museum in New Delhi on Saturday.

Expressing great satisfaction with the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the museum, Deve Gowda also became emotional while remembering the past moments.

Reacting to his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "It's so heartening to see our former PM and respected statesman H.D. Deve Gowda Ji visiting PM Sangrahalaya (museum) where he himself is prominently featured."

The museum officials welcomed the former Prime Minister and provided information about the PM Sangrahalaya.

The museum showcases the achievements of all the Prime Ministers of India, and Deve Gowda was pleased to see his contributions and legacy displayed at the Sangrahalaya.

Deve Gowda wrote on X, "I visited the PM's Museum at PM Sangrahalaya in New Delhi today. It was an overwhelming and humbling experience. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for conceiving this project, which recognises the contributions and diverse backgrounds of all our PMs."

"I am also grateful to Nripendra Misra, who gave me a warm welcome at the museum. He has with great dedication implemented the vision of the PMO. I am very thankful to A Surya Prakas for showing the museum to me with great patience," Deve Gowda added.

The veteran politician also said that he shared his emotional experience in the PM Sangrahalaya's visitors' book.

