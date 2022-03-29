Former PM Deve Gowda’s wife gets I-T notice

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna on Monday said that the Income Tax department has issued a notice to her mother Chennamma regarding her property. Talking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Hassan, the former Karnataka minister, said, “Let them (I-T) issue notice to us. Now, they are issuing notice to my mother. We are growing sugarcane on our land. They should come and see.” “They are issuing notice to former Prime Minister's wife. Let them serve notice. I am not saying that they should not do it,” the Holenarasipura MLA said.

Asked about the notice, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy said he did not have any information about any notice being served to his mother, reported news agency PTI.“I have no information about the notice but if they have served it then we should not panic. In our family, our activities are like an open book,” Kumaraswamy said. Even even if the Income Tax notice has been issued, there was no need to bother about it, the JD(S) leader told reporters in Bengaluru. “No one can do anything if we are clean and transparent,” he said. The former CM also said that they will reply to the notice accordingly and underlined that the notice served to his mother should not be used for political gain. Kumaraswamy also expressed confidence that the case will be "finished" once they furnish the information that the I-T officials have sought regarding their properties. “In 60 years of his political life, Deve Gowda never gave importance to money, nor did we,” he added.