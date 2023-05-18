Former PM HD Devegowda offers prayers at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple on his 90th birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Former Prime Minister and JD (S) Chief HD Devegowda on Thursday visited Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple and offered prayers on his 90th birthday.

"I pray to the almighty to keep everyone happy and peaceful. Not just my family but everybody. Everyone should be free from their suffering. I pray to the Mahavishnu to make this country a peaceful place and everybody happy," he said while talking to ANI.

Gowda served as the 11th prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996 and presently, is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among others who greeted JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on his birthday.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Greetings to our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji on his birthday. His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who will take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 20 has also greeted Gowda.

"Best birthday wishes to former Prime Minister and senior leader of Janata Dal Shri @H_D_Devegowda. I wish him good health & happiness. May he continue to guide us to protect the interests of Kannadigas and our land, water and language," he tweeted.

Bommai had made a telephone call to Gowda to greet him on his birthday, the outgoing CM's office said in a statement.

