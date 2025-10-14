Former President Kovind to launch NHRC’s 32nd Foundation Day event on Oct 16

New Delhi, Oct 14 Former President Ram Nath Kovind will lead discussions on human rights, with special focus on prison inmates, while inaugurating the NHRC’s 32nd Foundation Day celebration on October 16, an official said on Tuesday.

Kovind will deliver the inaugural address at the event in the presence of National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Members Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Priyank Kanoongo.

The Commission will also be organising a day-long National Conference on the ‘Human Rights of Prison Inmates.’ Various issues related to human rights and the well-being of prison inmates will be deliberated in different sessions, said the official in a statement.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal and other senior officers of the Commission will also join the Foundation Day celebration, using the opportunity to reflect upon the Commission’s journey and renew its commitment to protect and promote human rights.

A range of stakeholders, including representatives from the relevant Union ministries, state governments, diplomats, academicians, researchers, legal luminaries, distinguished experts and members of civil society and human rights defenders, will participate in these sessions, said the official statement.

During the 32-year journey since its inception on October 12, 1993, the NHRC has been advocating for necessary policy reforms, people-centric governance and implementation and regular monitoring on the ground to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in law enforcement, investigations and welfare schemes/ programmes.

In the last 32 years, the Commission has handled 23.79 lakh cases, including 2,981 cases of suo motu cognisance. It has recommended monetary relief of more than Rs 263 crore in 8,924 cases to the victims of human rights violations.

The Commission has issued 31 Advisories so far. These inter alia include Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Rights of the Widows, people involved in begging, the Right to Food, Right to Health and Mental Health, Rights of the Informal Workers, Upholding the Dignity of the Dead, Rights of Truck Drivers, Environmental Pollution and Degradation, Advisory for ensuring the welfare of Transgender Persons, Advisory to mitigate Deliberate Self Harm and suicide attempts by prisoners and Advisory to Prevent, Minimise and Mitigate Ocular Trauma.

The statement said that the NHRC promotes police accountability, prison reforms and protection of the rights of the accused and victims through research, policy advocacy and public awareness.

It continues to collaborate with central and state governments, parastatal organisations, academic institutions, NGOs and human rights defenders to protect and promote human rights of all segments of society, particularly the most vulnerable.

Some of the other important interventions in the past three decades by the Commission include recommending amendments to 97 laws that discriminate against persons with Hansen's disease.

Between October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, the Commission handled 73,849 complaints and 108 suo motu registered cases.

The Commission conducted 63 spot enquiries; disposed of 38,063 cases and recommended more than Rs 9 crore as monetary relief in 210 cases to the victims of human rights violations, said the statement.

These include cases disposed of and relief recommended on the spot in its two ‘Open Hearings and Camp Sittings’ organised in Odisha and Telangana, respectively.

The Camp Sittings served as a platform to sensitise senior state government officials on the importance of timely submission of reports to the Commission for ensuring expeditious relief to victims. They also facilitated interaction with local NGOs, human rights defenders and media personnel, said the statement.

