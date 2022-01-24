Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal demands release of Delhi bomb blast convict Bhullar

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Party patron Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not signing release papers of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who has completed his jail term and said that the matter should not be kept pending.

In a video from his hospital bed where he has been admitted after testing positive for COVID, Badal said, "Both Centre and judiciary approved the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who has completed his jail term, but due to some unknown reasons, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not signing release papers."

Urging Kejriwal to look into the matter personally, the former CM said, "This matter should not be kept pending, as it is not in the interest of the state and country. It is an emotional issue, and I request Delhi CM Kejriwal to personally look into it."

Several Sikh bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have blamed the Delhi government for the delay in Bhullar's release.

Bhullar is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

( With inputs from ANI )

