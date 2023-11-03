Former railway official sentenced to 4 years for possessing disproportionate assets

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Special CBI court in Bangalore has sentenced a former Senior Divisional Personnel Officer at South Western Railway in Bangalore, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined Rs five lakhs.

The accused identified as T. Shivanna’s wife, R.N. Manjula Kumar, has also been sentenced to one year and fined Rs 1 lakh, while M Narayanaswamy, a partner of Aditya Builders Pvt. Ltd. in Bangalore, will also serve one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The case against the accused was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on allegations that T Shivanna, during his tenure as a public servant at the South Western Railway in Bengaluru from January 1, 2005, to June 29, 2014, had misused his official position to accumulate both movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife, which were disproportionate to his known source of income.

“The amassed wealth amounted to a staggering one crore fifty-eight lakh eighty thousand, which was approximately 179 per cent above his known income,” said a CBI officer.

He said that after a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused, leading to their prosecution.

“The Trial Court has now found the accused guilty, resulting in the pronounced sentences,” the officer said.

