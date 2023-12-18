Former Rajasthan LoP blames BJP’s internal rivalry for his election defeat

Jaipur, Dec 18 Rajasthan former Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday blamed the party’s internal rivalry for his defeat in the recently held elections in the state.

Rathore lost election from Tara Nagar constituency.

“I welcome the peoples’ decision. However, many ‘Jaichands’ also played their role in defeating me. The workers will soon pull the mask from all those who worked against me in the elections,” Rathore told media persons in Sadulpur.

He said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government will only work for the welfare of the people.

“As soon as the new the cabinet takes oath, we will bid farewell to the previous government which had looted the state and was based on lies. The new government will make its own roadmap to fulfill the promises made in the resolution letter,” Rathore said.

