Former TDB prez Padmakumar arrested in Sabarimala gold theft case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 In a major development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar after hours of questioning at an undisclosed location, here. With this arrest, the total number of people who have been arrested in the case rises to six.

Padmakumar was a CPI(M) legislator from the Konni Assembly constituency from 1991-96.

Padmakumar, allegedly played a central role in allowing the removal of gold-plated sheets from the Kattillappadi around the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum when he was the president during 2019.

He will be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court later on Thursday.

According to the SIT’s preliminary findings, the gold sheet fraud took place with the full knowledge and sanction of Padmakumar, who is listed as the eighth accused in the case.

The FIR states that the gold sheets were removed and handed to a contractor with the Board’s approval.

Arrested former administrative officer Murari Babu and other officials have testified that the decision was made at the Board level.

Statements from employees close to Padmakumar during his tenure further corroborated these claims.

Investigators believe that the contractor was given unrestricted access at Sabarimala under Padmakumar’s directive.

Devaswom Vigilance, which initially probed the case, had also indicated institutional involvement in the theft.

Meanwhile, former Devaswom Commissioner and Board president N. Vasu, the third accused in the case, has been remanded back to SIT custody.

He was brought to the Kollam Vigilance Court from Kottarakkara sub-jail under heavy police security.

BJP workers attempted to block the police vehicle transporting Vasu, leading to a brief confrontation.

Police eventually dispersed the protesters and cleared the vehicle’s passage.

With the arrest of Padmakumar and custodial interrogation of Vasu, investigators believe they are inching closer to unraveling a conspiracy that allegedly involved top administrative officials of the Devaswom Board.

It was only late on Wednesday evening that the SIT directed him to appear for questioning, amid growing speculation that he would be summoned on Friday.

He was at the helm of the TDB in 2019 when the alleged gold theft took place during the gold-plating of the Sabarimala temple’s sanctum structures.

Among the others who have been arrested include ‘sponsor’ Unnikrishnan Potti the prime accused besides Vasu and one serving and three retired officials of the Devaswom Board.

