Former TDP leader and actor Divyavani joins Congress

Hyderabad, Nov 22 Actor -politician Divyavani on Wednesday joined the Congress.

The Tollywood actress was welcomed into the party by AICC general secretary incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare here.

Divyavani has been staying away from politics after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) last year.

She has become active just a week before Telangana Assembly elections, in which Congress is locked in a direct fight with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

However, there was no clarity on the role she will be playing.

Divyavani joined the Congress a few days after former MP and actress Vijayashanthi quit the BJP to join the grand-old party.

Divyavani had joined TDP in 2019 before Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the party had appointed her as official spokesperson.

However, the TDP lost power to YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh in the elections.

Last year, she resigned from the TDP, blaming the party leadership for not recognizing her services.

The actress had blamed certain forces in the party for her decision to quit the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor