Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to hospital

Hyderabad, July 3 Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was Thursday admitted to a private hospital here.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda advised admission after he complained of general weakness.

The condition of the former chief minister is stable, they said.

According to a statement from the hospital, preliminary investigations revealed high blood sugar and low sodium levels.

All other vital parameters are within the normal limits. He is kept under close observation and medications started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels, said Dr. M. V. Rao, senior consultant and general physician.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR.

CM Revanth Reddy spoke to medical experts and officials and asked them to ensure the best treatment for Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister wished that KCR recovers quickly and returns with good health after full recovery to his regular duties in public service.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on ‘X’ that he enquired about KCR’s health and urged the state government to provide him with the best possible treatment. He prayed for KCR’s speedy recovery and hoped to see him back in public life soon.

Several BRS leaders rushed to Yashoda Hospital after learning that KCR was admitted.

Meanwhile, BRS has alleged that police tried to arrest some of its leaders when they reached Yashoda Hospital, where KCR was admitted.

Police tried to arrest BRS student wing BRSV president Gellu Srinivas, vice-president Tunga Balu and other leaders.

BRS MLA and former minister Prashanth Reddy expressed ire over the police action. He asked the police if they were arresting BRS leaders because of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public meetings scheduled for Friday.

