Former TN DGP joins Congress

New Delhi, Nov 2 Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) B.K Ravi on Thursday joined the Congress, months after taking voluntary retirement from the services.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Syed Naseer Hussain said, "Ravi has joined our party. He was earlier DGP of Tamil Nadu Police and he took voluntary retirement from the services to join the party."

He said that Ravi’s family has also a strong Congress affiliation, as his father, late Tul Mohan Ram, was a freedom fighter and a three-term Lok Sabha MP from 1962 to 1977 and also an MLA from 1957 to 1962 for the Congress.

Hussain said that in 1989, Ravi joined the Indian Police Service and had the honor of representing India in the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces (UNPKF) after the Bosnian Civil War in 1998-99.

“With a remarkable career spanning 33 years in the Indian Police Service, he served in several significant roles, including Director General of Police, Vigilance, TNEB, and Director of Fire and Rescue Services in Tamil Nadu. A native of Bihar, Ravi hails from the Saharsa district and belongs to the Ravidas community,” he said.

After inducting Ravi into the party, Hussain targeted the BJP over the issue of unemployment saying that now the unemployment rate in the country is beyond 10 per cent.

Hitting back at the government, the Congress leader said that amidst recession and inflation, Modi government has organised ‘rojgar mela’ which is forcing crores of youth to wander from door-to-door.

“This is just a PR stunt, as many vacancies have not been filed in last many years,” he said, adding that only few vacancies have been filled and it is not helping the youths but is only hurting the futures of the youth.

Hussain said that the Congress will raise the issue of unemployment in five state assembly polls.

He also said that on Wednesday, BJP Telangana Manifesto committee chairperson joined Congress. Many leaders have joined the party in the past few days after the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

He said that this is a good indication for the Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor