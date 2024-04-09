Former TN minister R.M. Veerappan passes away

Chennai, April 9 Former Tamil Nadu minister and close associate of Late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), R.M. Veerappan, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

Veerappan (98) often known as the main architect behind MGR’s several social welfare schemes and a shrewd politician is survived by three sons and three daughters.

A powerful organiser and strategist, Veerappan fondly known as RMV was also a successful film producer. It was he who had used the photograph of MGR with a bandage on his neck after being shot by actor M.R. Radha in the 1967 Assembly elections.

MGR contested from the Parangimalai Assembly constituency and won with a massive majority.

He was one of the founder leaders of the AIADMK after MGR walked out of the DMK. When the AIADMK came into power, RMV was the Information and Broadcasting Minister and later was made the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

He was also a member of the AIADMK government of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa but was expelled by her in 1995 after he shared dais with actor Rajinikanth during the success celebrations of the film ‘Baashaa’. During this celebration, Rajinikanth criticised the AIADMK government for the deterioration of law and order in the state.

Jayalalithaa summoned RMV and demanded an explanation from him but was later expelled from her cabinet.

He was also a close associate of the Dravidian ideologue, EV Ramasamy Periyar, and started his political career through Periyar. He worked as an agent of ‘Dravida Nadu’, the official organ of the Dravida Kazhagam, and travelled across Tamil Nadu with Periyar as his assistant in building up the Dravida Kazhagam.

RMV was also the partner of MGR in his production company and the first movie produced by him, ‘Nadodi Mannan’ in which MGR played the lead role was a super hit.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor