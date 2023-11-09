Former UP minister Ashutosh Tandon passes away

Lucknow, Nov 9 Former UP Minister Ashutosh Tandon passed away here on Thursday, following a prolonged illness.

He was the son of former MP Lalji Tandon and a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government from 2017 to 2022.

Ashutosh Tandon, popularly known as Gopal ji, was in hospital since the past few months after he developed lung infection and then dengue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family on social media.

