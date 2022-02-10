Former WWE star The Great Khali joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Actor and former WWE star The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. A professional wrestler, Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, reached Delhi earlier today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh welcomed The Great Khali to the BJP."I have joined the BJP as I am inspired by the party's ideology. I admire the work being carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country. The party's ideology is aimed towards India's progress and I hope I am able to live up to the standards of the BJP," Khali said while addressing a press conference after joining the BJP.

Welcoming The Great Khali to the BJP, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "A great wrestler of the world, who has defeated some of the renowned names in the world has today joined the BJP. A son of a farmer, you were an officer in Punjab Police. You have made the country proud and I am happy that you are joining the BJP."Speaking at the event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh hoped that Khali will work towards strengthening the BJP 'quite like his physique'. "Dalip Singh Rana aka Khali will remain a source of inspiration for the youth in the country. I am thankful to him for joining PM Narendra Modi's vision," Singh said.Born in Himachal Pradesh in a Punjabi Hindu Rajput family, Khali served in Punjab Police in the 1990s before becoming a professional wrestler. Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.