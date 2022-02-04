Formulate integrated nutrition programme for women, children health, CM Bommai instructs officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to formulate an integrated nutrition programme for the health of mothers and children.

He was addressing a meeting to review the functioning of the Health and Education departments of the state government.

"Greater focus is needed in this regard at taluk and district levels. Get the necessary funds to improve the nutrition level and bring a significant change in this regard within a year," instructed Bommai to officials.

He also instructed the officials to make sure that government drug/medicine outlets should have their presence at the local level and should have all medicines.

"The distribution of medicines should be decentralised in this regard. The stock and account records should be digitised. The quality of the medicines purchased should be confirmed. Medicines should be procured directly from the manufacturers after comparing their price in neighbouring states," he added.

Bommai instructed to set up New Primary Health Centres only in districts where they are needed. He also stressed the need for setting up Dialysis centres in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at the district level.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to write to the National Medical Council to make one-year internships compulsory for medical students in government colleges.

He also instructed the officials to relieve the District Medical Officers from administrative work of the hospitals and appoint Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers for administrative work in the hospitals.

"Issue the orders for opening a government medical college in Chitradurga. Create the infrastructure to start first and second-year classes and expand the facilities in phases," Bommai instructed further.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor