Formulating strategy to address stray animal menace, minister informs Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, July 15 Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the state government would bring together various departments and experts to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the stray animal menace in the state.

The minister said the Local Government Department will lead the coordination efforts among all departments concerned and stakeholders to devise an effective action plan.

He reiterated the government's commitment to resolving the issue, recalling that the Chief Minister had already assured prompt action during the debate on the Amendment Bill of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Ravjot Singh highlighted that the department has already implemented the Punjab Compensation to Victims of Animal Attacks and Accidents Policy of 2023, under which financial relief is provided to families of deceased or those suffering permanent disability due to stray animal attacks.

The compensation is disbursed by a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner in each district.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, the minister said that the number of stray animals has increased significantly, often leading to road accidents and public inconvenience.

He said the 20th Livestock Census reported 1.4 lakh stray animals (21st Census data pending release). He said over 2 lakh stray animals are currently housed in 518 registered gaushalas.

He informed that 77 cattle sheds were constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department across 20 government cattle pounds.

Ten additional cow shelters are being managed by the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Ravjot Singh said that Urban Local Bodies regularly secure stray animals and shift them to government and private 'gaushalas'. He said that financial assistance is provided to 'gaushalas' based on the availability of cow cess funds and ULBs’ resources.

Continuous directives are being issued to ULBs to take special measures to control the stray animal population.

The minister said the government is committed to a multi-pronged approach involving experts, animal welfare organisations and administrative departments to ensure a sustainable solution to the stray animal challenge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor