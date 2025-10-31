Foundation Day: Let us make MP a developed state, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 31 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday extended greetings to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh on the eve of the State’s 70th Foundation Day, which will be observed on November 1.

Yadav stated that, founded on November 1, 1956, Madhya Pradesh has, over the past two decades, embarked on a new journey of development that has propelled it towards becoming one of India’s leading states.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the 70th Foundation Day of our beloved Madhya Pradesh. Let us together build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said that it is a coincidence that this year’s Rajyotsav (the state’s foundation day) will be celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi.

“I am pleased to share that all festivals are now being celebrated with great enthusiasm and inclusivity. Our cultural heritage continues to inspire the transition from the ancient to the modern,” he stated.

Highlighting the rich history and heritage of the state, Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with immense natural resources and cultural heritage, forests, rivers, fertile land, minerals, craftsmanship, art, traditions, and festivals.

“We are fortunate to be graced by the sacred presence of rivers Narmada, Chambal, Parvati, and Shipra, and the blessings of Lord Mahakal. This land is the birthplace of Lord Parashuram, the seat of learning for Lord Krishna, and the site of Adi Shankaracharya’s meditation,” Yadav said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Lord Ram spent significant time in Chitrakoot, where great rulers like King Nala, Bhartrihari, and Vikramaditya once reigned.

Samrat Vikramaditya liberated India from the tyranny of the Shakas, and the world’s first scientific calendar, ‘Vikram Samvat’, originated in Ujjain.

“It gives me great pride to say that while preserving our historical glory and natural grandeur, Madhya Pradesh is moving steadily from heritage to holistic development,” the Chief Minister said.

Yadav further stated that over the past year, the state has achieved several milestones in industrial investment, and his government is making all efforts to bring more investment and development.

Chief Minister stated that over the past two years of his government, the state has achieved historic progress in industry, agriculture, dairy, energy, environment, and social empowerment.

"A smile on every poor person’s face, prosperity for every farmer, respect for every woman, and a bright future for every youth — this is our commitment and goal," Yadav said.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor